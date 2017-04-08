(Video) Roberto Firmino stunner: Liverpool star fires his side into the lead against Stoke with rocket half-volley

Liverpool have taken the lead against Stoke City through Roberto Firmino.

After trailing through Jon Walters’ first-half goal, Philippe Coutinho drew Liverpool level with the smart finish. Firmino, who, like Coutinho, was named among the substitutes for today’s game, has now found the back of the net – and what a goal it was.

The ball sat up nicely on the half-volley, and Firmino cannoned the ball home to set his side on track for victory. It really does beg the question – why did neither of them start?