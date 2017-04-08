(Video) Antoine Griezmann bags his 23rd goal of the season to rescue Atletico a point in the Madrid derby

Antoine Griezmann scored a late goal to rescue Atletico Madrid a point in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid were leading through a goal from Pepe, but Griezmann wasn’t going to stand around and watch his side fall to defeat.

The Frenchman raced through on goal and found the back of the net to ensure Atletico were not going to taste defeat at the Bernabeu. It could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season, with Sevilla hot on Atletico’s tail in the race for Champions League qualification and Real Madrid leading the way in the title race.