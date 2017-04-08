(Video) Josh King benefits from a David Luiz deflection to half league leaders Chelsea’s advantage over Bournemouth

Bournemouth have pulled one back against Premier League leaders Chelsea through Josh King.

It appeared as though the Blues were going to run away with the three points, as they opened up an early two-goal lead. However, it is very much game on now.

King fired towards goal and his shot cannoned off David Luiz, looped over Thibaut Courtois and nestled in the back of the net. Bournemouth are well and truly back in the game, Tottenham fans rejoice.