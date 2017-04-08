(Video) Marcos Alonso seals all three points for Chelsea by expertly dispatching stunning 25-yard free-kick

Chelsea have doubled their lead over Bournemouth through a stunning goal from Marcos Alonso.

The Blues opened up a two-goal advantage early on, with a Ryan Fraser own-goal and Eden Hazard’s 14th of the Premier League season putting the visitors firmly in the driving seat.

Josh King pulled one back for Bournemouth thanks to a David Luiz deflection, but Alonso has now sealed all three points for the league leaders. The Spaniard lined up a free-kick, and expertly dispatched it into the back of Artur Boruc’s net. What a goal.