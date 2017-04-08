(Video) Mario Balotelli at his hilarious best as he tackles airport security check

After lifting Nice to second place in Ligue 1 with two goals in their 2-1 win at Lille, Mario Balotelli wasn’t done for the night.

The Italian forward has now scored 13 league goals this season as he bagged his first away goals of the campaign, helping Nice move to within a point of leaders Monaco.

However, it’s worth noting that both Monaco and title rivals Paris Saint-Germain have two games in hand and so it will take something pretty miraculous for Nice to end the year as champions.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that despite encountering troubles along the way, Balotelli is enjoying himself in France. The enigmatic ace, who has had stints at AC Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool, has always made headlines off the pitch, and this weekend was no different.

Heading to the flight back home, the 26-year-old was going through airport security checks and decided that the traditional way of walking through wasn’t fun enough.

Instead, he decided to knee slide through the checkpoint, much to the delight of his teammates while airport staff seemed pretty relaxed about the whole thing. Never change Mario…