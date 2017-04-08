(Video) Philippe Coutinho steps up to the mark and draws Liverpool level with his third goal in as many games

Liverpool equalised against Stoke City through talisman Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds trailed after Jon Walters headed his side in front minutes before the half-time break. The Potters proved a tough nut to crack, but Liverpool did finally find a breakthrough.

Coutinho, who was left out of the starting eleven by Jurgen Klopp, fired home into the bottom corner to draw his side level. It was the Brazilian’s third goal in as many games – what a season he is having.