Chelsea have taken the lead against Bournemouth thanks to a Ryan Fraser own-goal.

Diego Costa has never gone more than three Premier League games without a goal, and needs to score today to keep that record. He may well have thought he had one when his skanked effort deflected into the back of the net.

However, replays showed that his shot was going well off target before it struck Fraser and ended up in Artur Boruc’s goal. Costa’s search for a goal goes on, but Chelsea have the lead.



