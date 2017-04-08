(Video) Tottenham run riot as Trippier’s outstanding work sets up Son to bag 18th of season

Tottenham sent a very clear message to Chelsea at Saturday lunchtime as they blew Watford away at White Hart Lane with an excellent display.

Heung-Min Son had put them 3-0 up just before half-time, but the South Korean international wasn’t done there as he popped up at the back post and produced a wonderful finish to add a fourth.

Kieran Trippier deserves plenty of credit too though as the marauding right-back went up in support of Christian Eriksen before delivering a perfect cross to Son to do the rest.

GOAL! 4-0! Son at the double. Great cross from Trippier! pic.twitter.com/rKFxnfMzbx — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) April 8, 2017

After their midweek heroics at Swansea City, Tottenham continue to show that they have no intention of dropping off and giving Chelsea an easy run in as they will temporarily close the gap to four points with a win.

Aside from the title race, they are also putting more and more daylight between themselves and their rivals below them and Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with that aspect too as they will want to show that they’re learning their lessons and building to become a real title contender.