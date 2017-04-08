Vincent Janssen gets destroyed on Twitter after bad Tottenham miss vs Watford

Poor old Vincent Janssen can’t catch a break as the Tottenham striker still can’t find a way to end his long wait for a goal from open play in the Premier League.

The Dutchman had arguably his best chance yet during the 4-0 win over Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday, but somehow the ball looped off him onto the bar before being cleared.

Some will defend him and insist that it was an awkward ball to control, but ultimately he should have done better and put the chance away to end his barren run.

Naturally, the response on Twitter wasn’t kind to him as Spurs fans and others took the opportunity to criticise and mock him respectively, and unfortunately for the former AZ Alkmaar man they won’t stop until he finally gets off the mark from open play.

To be honest though, it might well already be too late for him to save his Tottenham career beyond this season as Mauricio Pochettino has given him chances and he must surely have to look elsewhere next season…

?? The year is 2100, and Vincent Janssen still hasn't scored a Premier League goal from open play…#TOTWAT pic.twitter.com/vFI4EWv2Y5 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 8, 2017

Vincent Janssen is perhaps the biggest premier league flop this decade. I will wait for a worse signing.#Spurs #totwat — Ben Smith (@bendrfcsmith97) April 8, 2017

Is #Spurs no. 9 Vincent Janssen or just Roberto Soldado in disguise? — Petri Kataja (@PetriKataja) April 8, 2017