AC Milan transfer news: 20-year-old Serie A starlet impresses Rossoneri scout

AC Milan’s future sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli was reportedly casting a watchful eye over Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are hopeful that the takeover of the club will be completed on Friday, in turn sparking a new era at the San Siro which should result in a summer of significant spending.

Amongst the players linked with a move to Milan is Pellegrini, and Mirabelli is said to have been present to watch him in Sassuolo’s draw with Atalanta on Saturday evening, as per Calciomercato.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated and has been displaying his quality this season for the Neroverdi with eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

However, with that has come widespread interest from around Serie A. Roma hold a buy-back option in his contract with Sassuolo after he left the Italian capital in 2015, while Inter and Juventus are also mentioned in the report as interested parties.

Nevertheless, Milan have been continuously linked with a move in recent months, and Mirabelli’s attendance this weekend is just the latest indication that they will make their move at the end of the season.

Coupled with the fact that Pellegrini scored in the 1-1 draw, which incidentally could prove to be a pivotal goal for Milan this season in the race for Europa League qualification, he has solidified their interest and added another reason as to why he could be one of the first signings of the new ownership.

Further, he would certainly fit in with the strategy at Milan as they continue to build a young nucleus of talented Italian players. Should Pellegrini agree a move to join the Rossoneri, he would link up with the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Manuel Locatelli to name but a few in forming a pivotal part of the club’s future.

