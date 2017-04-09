Chelsea face major transfer concern as Spanish giants launch £51m bid for indispensable star

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as a summer transfer target and will spend big to prise him away.

The French international has emerged as one of the top players in Europe over the last two seasons, helping Leicester City to the Premier League title last year before moving to Stamford Bridge and he remains on course to repeat the trick.

Combined with his performances for France, he has established himself as an indispensable player for club and country, although the Blues could come under increasing pressure to keep hold of him.

According to Le 10Sport, as per The Daily Star, Madrid are ready to launch a £51m bid to convince Chelsea to sell, although it remains highly unlikely that they will.

While they don’t particularly need to sell from a financial perspective, such is the importance of Kante to Antonio Conte, it’s difficult to see the Italian tactician allowing his midfield general to move on as it would severely weaken Chelsea and make it incredibly difficult for them next season.

As they look on course to reclaim the title, Kante will be pivotal in helping them defend it next season while also playing a fundamental role in their push for success in Europe too as they look forward to returning to the Champions League.

In turn, while £51m is a lot of money and will be difficult to turn down, surely Chelsea will prioritise what is best for the success of the club, and that means keeping Kante regardless of the money on offer as he is simply that important as his track record is starting to show.