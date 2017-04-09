Everton 4-2 Leicester City player ratings: Romelu Lukaku gets a 9 as the Toffees come out on top in six-goal thriller

Everton defeated champions Leicester in a thrilling game at Goodison Park.

The home side got off to the best possible start when Tom Davies found the back of the net in the first minute. After a strong run from Kevin Mirallas, Davies beat Kasper Schmeichel to put his side ahead. The England U19 international scored after just 31 seconds, the second fastest goal in the Premier League this season. The first came from Pedro against Manchester United. Click here to see Davies’ opener.

Davies’ goal was swiftly cancelled out by Leicester summer signing Islam Slimani. The Foxes’ broke with speed and Slimani slotted the ball through the legs of Joel Robles to bag his eighth goal of the season and draw his side level. You can see the Algerian’s goal here.

Marc Albrighton then scored a stunner to round off an electric first ten minutes of the game and give Craig Shakespeare’s side the lead. Both sides appeared to expect the 27-year-old to deliver the ball to his teammates, but he had other ideas. Albrighton bent the ball into the top corner in some style – it’s well worth a watch, click here to see it.

It didn’t take long for Everton to get back on level terms. Talisman Romelu Lukaku latched onto the end of a classy delivery from Ross Barkley and found the back of Schmeichel’s net with a bullet header. It was Lukaku’s 22nd goal of the season, and the eighth time in a row he has got on the scoresheet at Goodison Park. Click here to see Lukaku’s latest showcase of his quality.

Before we had a chance to catch our breath, Everton were ahead again. Phil Jagielka rose above the Leicester defenders and headed into the top corner to score the FIFTH goal of a crazy first half. Click here to see that goal.

Everton were not done there, however. After 13 minutes without a goal in the second half, Lukaku bagged his second of the game. The Belgian latched onto the loose ball and thumped home into the bottom corner to give his side a two-goal cushion. He has now scored 15 goals since the turn of the year. Click here to see his 23rd of the season.

Leicester had no reply and subsequently suffered their first defeat under the stewardship of Craig Shakespeare. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

Everton player ratings: Robles 3, Holgate 5, Pennington 6, Jagielka 7, Baines 6, Gueye 7, Schneiderlin 7, Davies 8, Barkley 8, Lukaku 9, Mirallas 8. (Subs: Barry 6)

Leicester player ratings: Schmeichel 5, Amartey 4, Benalouane 3, Huth 5, Chilwell 6, Albrighton 5, King 6, Drinkwater 6, Gray 5, Sliming 7, Vardy 5. (Subs: Musa 5, Mahrez 4, Ulloa 6)