Everton boss Ronald Koeman delivers ultimatum to star man as he dithers over putting pen-to-paper on contract extension

Everton attacking midfielder Ross Barkley has been given an ultimatum by manager Ronald Koeman, report Goal.

When Barkley first broke onto the scene at Goodison Park as a teenager, there were suggestions that he could go right to the very top of the game – even that he could emulate Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. However, not all has gone to plan throughout the England international’s development.

Barkley has not evolved into the player many thought he would, with his final ball and decision making still dearly lacking quality and consistency. He does still remain an exciting player, however, with his speed and power continually causing problems for opposing defenders.

Goal report that he could well be on his way out of Everton if he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on a new contract. They note that his current deal expires in 2018, and Toffees boss Koeman has delivered an ultimatum to him.

Goal quote Koeman, who reveals: “We offer him a new contract and then two possibilities. One, he signs that contract. If he doesn’t sign that contract, then we need to sell the player.”