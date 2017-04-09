Everton vs Leicester goal-fest: Fans take to Twitter to react to scintillating 45 minutes of football at Goodison Park

Everton are hosting champions Leicester at the King Power staidum, and what a ridiculous first-half we were just treated to.

The Toffees took the lead early on, as 18-year-old Tom Davies got on the scoresheet after just 31 seconds – the second fastest goal scored in the Premier League this season.

On the four minute mark, Islam Slimani rounded off an emphatic Leicester counter-attack by sliding the ball through the legs of Joel Robles and drawing his side level.

Six minutes later, Marc Albrighton gave the visitors the lead. He curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner of Robles’ goal to round off what was probably the best ten minutes of football we have seen in the Premier League this season.

Headers from Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jagielka gave Everton the lead at the break. Half-time came at just the right time, we have barely had an opportunity to catch our breath in the first half.

How do you react to witnessing one of the best 45 minutes we’ve seen in the Premier League era? Tweet about it, of course. Here’s how some of the England football aficionados reacted to the electric first-half on Twitter:

Boring this ? what times countryfile on? #EVELEI — Dave king (@davidking471) 9 April 2017

For as lame and dispassionate #SUNMU was, #EVELEI is compelling, fascinating, and exciting. ????? — Mister Tom (@twlpool) April 9, 2017

Brilliant first 45. Scintillating first 10 mins. Goals goals and goals. Blimey is Lukaku’s pricetag skyrocketing. #EVELEI — 2Childish4Patriarchy (@AndersBeauchamp) April 9, 2017

What an incredible first half! Think I need to go hose off! #EVELEI?? — Debbie Million (@Deadly_Millions) April 9, 2017

I’ll be surprised if this game finished 11v11. I won’t be surprised if it finished 9-9 #EVELEI — Kiel (@AtKiCo) April 9, 2017

If you’ve not watched the first half of this game, then you have majorly missed out… #EVELEI — Mark Tuxford (@marktuxford_) April 9, 2017

#EVELEI game remind me of Spurs ten years ago.. Attractive football with Keano n Berba but with a generous defense.. — Anshul (@Anshul_Bhamra) April 9, 2017