Everton vs Leicester goal-fest: Fans take to Twitter to react to scintillating 45 minutes of football at Goodison Park

Posted by
Everton vs Leicester goal-fest: Fans take to Twitter to react to scintillating 45 minutes of football at Goodison Park

Everton are hosting champions Leicester at the King Power staidum, and what a ridiculous first-half we were just treated to.

The Toffees took the lead early on, as 18-year-old Tom Davies got on the scoresheet after just 31 seconds – the second fastest goal scored in the Premier League this season.

On the four minute mark, Islam Slimani rounded off an emphatic Leicester counter-attack by sliding the ball through the legs of Joel Robles and drawing his side level.

Six minutes later, Marc Albrighton gave the visitors the lead. He curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner of Robles’ goal to round off what was probably the best ten minutes of football we have seen in the Premier League this season.

Headers from Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jagielka gave Everton the lead at the break. Half-time came at just the right time, we have barely had an opportunity to catch our breath in the first half.

How do you react to witnessing one of the best 45 minutes we’ve seen in the Premier League era? Tweet about it, of course. Here’s how some of the England football aficionados reacted to the electric first-half on Twitter:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top