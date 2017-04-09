Jose Mourinho planning Man Utd splurge including £37m full-backs, £75m midfield duo

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a £200m spending spree with up to five players on his transfer shortlist this summer.

Despite splashing out on the likes of Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last summer, it hasn’t had the desired effect at Old Trafford as United face another battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.

In turn, The Sun report that the Portuguese tactician is planning another summer of big spending which could see the club part with up to £200m.

The marquee signing is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who is said to have an £86m release clause in his contract and so would undoubtedly take up the bulk of that transfer kitty.

However, it’s added that two full backs and two central midfielders will also be targeted, with the report handily noting which individuals will be on the shortlist and for how much.

Mourinho reportedly also wants Monaco full-backs Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy who will cost £22m and £15m respectively, while Eric Dier will be targeted in a £40m swoop along with Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko who is expected to fetch around £35m.

Time will tell whether or not all five players are targeted and in turn how successful United are in trying to persuade them to move to Old Trafford.

Qualifying for the Champions League will surely be pivotal in that, while the moves do make sense given Michael Carrick needs to be replaced in midfield with a long-term solution while given the issues with Luke Shaw and a lack of quality depth behind Antonio Valencia at right-back, Mourinho is evidently targeting the right positions.

It’s still a lot of money though and if United boss was under pressure this season to get results, failure will not be an option next season if he is given the backing of the club to this level again.