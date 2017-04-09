Juventus close to completing £21.4M signing of Chelsea winger

Juventus are close to securing the signing of Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado for a £21.4million fee, report Calciomercato.

Cuadrado moved to Stamford Bridge in 2015, and picked up one of the most undeserved Premier League winners medals of all-time. He made 14 appearances for the Blues between January and the end of the season, failing to score in any of them and struggling to prove that he was actually able to play football.

He subsequently joined Juventus on loan, where he has successfully revived his career and established himself as an important member of their squad.

It appears as though the Italian heavyweights are keen for Cuadrado to stick around in Turin on a permanent basis. Calciomercato believe that Juventus are close to completing the signing of the Chelsea winger for a fee in the region of £21.4million. The Italian outlet note that there are a few details to be ironed out, then Cuadrado will be a Juventus player.