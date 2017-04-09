Liverpool and Man City in six-team scrap for 20-year-old Serie A starlet

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly attracting plenty of interest, with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Roma all in the running to sign him this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a pivotal part of La Dea’s success this season as the Bergamo outfit continue to battle with the likes of Lazio, AC Milan and Inter for a place in the Europa League next season.

Kessie has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this year, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, and it looks as though several clubs have been keeping an eye on his progress.

According to The Daily Mail, the Ivorian international is valued at around £30m, but Chelsea, City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton all trail Roma in the race to sign him even though agent George Antangana has held talks with all the clubs involved.

Given his versatility and his powerful and energetic style of play, Kessie would arguably be a perfect fit for the Premier League, but it will be crucial for him to make the right move for his career.

Having enjoyed regular playing time this season to showcase his quality, he will want to join a club that will promise him more of the same rather than being a squad player which in turn will be a risk to his progress.

Roma would make sense as he could continue in Italy and look to take his game to the next level, while a move to England would be a gamble in terms of being able to settle and with competition for places so fierce at all the Premier League clubs mentioned, it would seem like a less sensible idea.