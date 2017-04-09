Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola considers summer swoop for Juventus star to address key flaw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a swoop for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Bonucci needs little introduction, in recent seasons he has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe. His performances for Juventus, both domestically and in Europe, and also for the Italian national team have proven just how far ahead of many of his defensive counterparts he is.

Manchester City are always on the look out to sign the best available players, and Bonucci absolutely meets that criteria – it appears as though the Premier League giants could make a move to sign him in the summer.

The Sun cite Manchester Evening News in reporting that City boss Pep Guardiola feels Bonucci is the profile of player his side needs to reach the next level, and could subsequently look to sign him in the upcoming transfer window. It remains to be seen how much the Old Lady will demand in exchange for his services.

Man City’s defence has continually faltered this term, and is one of the main reasons they find themselves all-but out of the title race with seven games left to be played. Bonucci could be the man to solve their defensive woes.