Manchester United warned away from summer move for £51.3M-rated Inter Milan star by Serie A giants’ director of sport

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho’s side are the only team in the top five to score less than 60 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign – they’ve only scored 46. When you consider that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 17 of those, which equates to a whopping 37%, it is an obvious flaw in Man United’s side.

Calciomercato believe that Mourinho is interested in signing Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic to bolster his faltering attack. They note that ‘The Special One’ jetted off to Croatia during the international break to see the 28-year-old in action.

Despite Calciomercato citing reports that claim Inter would listen to offers in the region of £51.3million in the summer, it doesn’t look as though he will be on the move for any price.

Calciomercato quote Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio, who insists they will not consider offers of any value for Perisic:

“Perisic is important to use, and we’re not taking offers into consideration. We want to keep our best players.”