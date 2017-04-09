Manchester United and PSG both plotting shock move for influential Tottenham star ahead of summer transfer window

Manchester United and PSG are interested in signing Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to Express.

Lloris is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and there is scarcely a better goalkeeper than the Spurs captain anywhere around Europe. He has not only established himself as a cornerstone in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but is also an important figure for the French national team.

Tottenham have a tighter defence than any other team in the league this campaign, and Lloris has been a large part of that. His good performances at White Hart Lane do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

The Express believe that Tottenham’s Premier League counterparts Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions PSG are both interested in securing Lloris’ services in the summer transfer window.

The tabloid repot that his Tottenham contract runs until 2022, and it seems unlikely that they would be keen to part with one of their key men.