Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Sunderland: No De Gea, controversial captain choice

Man Utd will look to put a pair of disappointing results behind them on Sunday when they travel to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Jose Mourinho’s men can ill-afford another slip-up after back-to-back draws at home as they look to claw back ground in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

The Red Devils currently sit seven points adrift of Manchester City, although they have two games in hand and will look to make sure they pick up maximum points.

As for their opponents, the standings don’t make for good reading for former United boss David Moyes as his side sit bottom of the pile with 20 points from their 30 games.

That leaves them 10 points adrift of safety and in desperate need of a win to give themselves a chance of survival.

With regards to team news, United make five changes with no David de Gea, while one decision that has certainly sparked an interesting reaction on social media is the choice of Marouane Fellaini to lead the side out as captain.

The Belgian international hasn’t been one of the more popular figures at the club this season, but Mourinho continues to show faith in him and has given him this major responsibility.

Regardless of the personnel though, the most important thing on Sunday for United is all three points, and given the quality with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the final third, they’ll expect to have too much for Sunderland.