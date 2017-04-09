Manchester United defender who has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship on Juventus’ radar

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is on the radar of Serie A heavyweights Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Darmian showcased his ability as one of the most accomplished full-backs in Italy during his time with Torino. It earned him a move to Manchester United, where after initially showing plenty of promise, he has proven to be a disappointing signing.

The Italian international has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, and has majorly fallen out of favour since Jose Mourinho took the reins at Old Trafford. Antonio Valencia has made that spot on the right-side of United’s defence his own, leaving Valencia out in the cold.

He could subsequently seek the exit door, and Calciomercato believe that the biggest side from his home country could be waiting in the wings to sign him. The Italian outlet believe that Juventus are monitoring Darmian, and they could make a move to sign him in the summer transfer window.