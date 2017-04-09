Pep Guardiola to rival Tottenham in race to sign £25m PL star this summer

Manchester City have reportedly added Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to their list of transfer targets, but Pep Guardiola must battle with Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season for the Eagles, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 27 Premier League outings as they continue to fight off the threat of relegation.

In turn though, his form has attracted attention from elsewhere, and as detailed by The Sun, City have now joined the race for the £25m star while Tottenham have been admirers for some time and are said to have had bids rejected in the last two transfer windows.

It’s claimed that Guardiola will oversee an overhaul at the Etihad this summer, after conceding this week that he has learnt a lot in his first season in the Premier League and has vowed to be better next year when more will be expected of his side.

Whether it’s an ageing nucleus of players coming to the end of their contracts or replacing individuals with new stars who fit his ideas and style of play better, there is more than likely going to be significant movement in the transfer market for City and Zaha is seemingly now part of that plan.

Tottenham will be desperate to avoid missing out having pushed for the former Manchester United starlet previously, but it remains to be seen whether or not Zaha would prioritise a move to White Hart Lane to work with Mauricio Pochettino over City and Guardiola.

It could be argued that for the sake of his career a move to Tottenham would make more sense as Guardiola already has several options in attack, particularly behind the main striker, at his disposal already and so Zaha would face real stiff competition to get into the team on a regular basis.