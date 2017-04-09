Manchester United suffer blow as manager of £85.6M-rated summer target reveals intentions to keep hold of the 25-goal star

Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is keen to keep hold of Manchester United target Andrea Belotti, report Calciomercato.

Though only 23-years-old, Belotti is already widely considered one of the best strikers in Serie A, if not in Europe. In a scintillating campaign for Italian outfit Torino, the Italian has found the back of the net 25 times in 30 appearances – just four of those came from the penalty spot.

His good performances in his home country appear to be turning heads across Europe. Calciomercato believe that Manchester United are interested in signing him in the upcoming summer transfer window. There are, however, several hurdles to be scaled.

Calciomercato believe that Torino will demand a staggering £85.6million in exchange for their prize asset, and they appear to be keen on him remaining with them.

The Italian outlet report that Torino boss Mihajlovic revealed after his side’s victory over Cagliari today that he wanted Belotti to remain as part of his squad. It could well come down to whether the 25-goal superstar pushes for a move away from Turin.