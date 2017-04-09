Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino considers summer move for Burnley ace to replace outgoing Spurs misfit

Tottenham are interested in signing Burnley striker Andre Gray, according to the Mirror.

Spurs are in dire need of quality in reserve for talisman Harry Kane. Vincent Janssen has fallen short for the North London side since joining in the summer transfer window, and the Mirror believe that Tottenham will cut ties with him just a year after signing him.

The tabloid believe that Gray is on the shortlist to replace the Dutchman. Gray has been in fine form for Burnley so far this campaign, finding the back of the net eight times during his debut season in England’s top tier.

It remains to be seen how much Sean Dyche’s side will demand in exchange for one of their prize assets, but with their position in the Premier League all-but secure, they have little reason to sell him. Tottenham have, however, shown themselves able to stump up serious sums of cash in recent seasons.