Tottenham set to swoop for PL striker and will fund move by selling £17m flop

Tottenham are reportedly set to cut their losses on Vincent Janssen, and intend on selling him this summer to raise funds for Burnley ace Andre Gray.

It simply hasn’t worked for the Dutchman at White Hart Lane this season, and it doesn’t look as though he’ll get a second campaign to prove himself.

With just five goals in 34 appearances in all competitions and as he still searches for his first Premier League goal from open play, it has been a miserable spell for the most part and it looks as though Mauricio Pochettino intends on trying something else.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham will ditch Janssen this summer and use the funds that they raise from his sale to pursue Burnley striker Gray, with the former AZ Alkmaar forward costing them £17m, as per BBC Sport.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a decent enough season for Sean Dyche’s side with eight goals in 26 Premier League outings, and ultimately he would bring a different dynamic to the team behind Harry Kane in the pecking order.

With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Spurs could also see it as an opportunity to snap him up for a decent fee, while naturally Pochettino will be confident in his own ability to play an important role in helping Gray go to the next level.

Spurs remain on course to finish in second place behind Chelsea this season, and to their credit they’ve coped very well without Kane in recent weeks while he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury.

However, if they have ambitions to compete for the league title and make an impression in Europe, they need a squad packed with quality and depth. Janssen simply hasn’t stepped up this season and provided it up front, and it looks as though he could be made to pay the price as he’s certainly had enough chances to prove that he deserves more time in north London.