(Video) Marc Albrighton puts Leicester in the driving seat against Everton by firing home stunning free-kick

Leicester have taken the lead against Everton through Marc Albrighton – and what a goal it was.

The Toffees took the lead after just 31 seconds after Tom Davies found the back of the net. Islam Slimani slotted the ball through the legs of Joel Robles to draw Leicester level less than four minutes later. Albrighton has now given the visitors the advantage to round off an electric first ten minutes.

Both sets of players expected Albrighton to whip in a cross, but he had other ideas. The 27-year-old caught Robles out and found the top corner to put Leicester in the driving seat.