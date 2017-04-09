(Video) Phil Jagielka scores his second goal in five days to restore Everton’s advantage over champions Leicester

Everton have taken the lead against Leicester through Phil Jagielka – this is getting ridiculous.

This is one of the most entertaining 45 minutes of football the Premier League has ever seen. We have barely been given a chance to catch our breath. Tom Davies, Islam Slimani, Marc Albrighton and Romelu Lukaku got their names on the scoresheet to see the scores level at 2-2 – Jagielka has now got in on the act.

Jagielka scored against Manchester United midweek, and he’s only gone and bagged another against Leicester.