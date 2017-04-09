(Video) Romelu Lukaku thumps home to give Everton two-goal cushion over Leicester, bags his 15th goal in 2017

Romelu Lukaku has given Everton some breathing space against Leicester.

After five goals in a ridiculous first-half, it was disappointing when the game went 13 minutes without a goal in that second half. Lukaku has stepped up to the mark to put an end to that drought, however.

Lukaku has now scored 23 goals for Everton so far this campaign, with 15 of them coming since the turn of the year. With every goal he scores, Chelsea fans will undoubtedly feel more and more aggrieved that it’s Everton blue that he is playing in.