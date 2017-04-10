Arsenal star urged to snub Liverpool and Man City interest by Arsene Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he believes it’s crucial for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career that he remains at the Emirates.

As with many individuals at the club currently, the England international faces an uncertainty future given that his current contract expires next summer.

Wenger has yet to announce a decision on his future with his deal running down at the end of the season, while the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are in the same position as Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As noted by The Independent, the 23-year-old has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City this season, but the Arsenal boss is desperate to see him stay in north London as he has enjoyed arguably his best campaign in a Gunners shirt yet.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing eight assists, while he has shown his versatility too by playing in central midfield and excelling.

“I personally think it is vital that Chamberlain stays at Arsenal,” Wenger said. “We bought him when he was very young, we have built him up and I think he has a great mentality. I like his mentality and he has a good football brain. It would be a big damage for us to lose this kind of player.”

Wenger added that he wants to see the former Southampton man mature both on and off the pitch though as he believes he must still improve certain aspects of his game to nail down the midfield spot while he has claimed that he can be overly critical of himself too.

Nevertheless, this is the biggest indication yet that the French tactician wants Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay, now it’s a case of the club ensuring that they reach a new agreement with him before he starts to consider options away from the Emirates.