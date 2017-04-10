Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal player ratings: 9/10 for diving Townsend who takes MOTM ahead of two-assist Zaha

Andros Townsend made a big splash on Monday night as he scored one goal and made another to help Crystal Palace batter Arsenal 3-0.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger prodded home from a Wilfried Zaha pass to break the deadlock on 17 minutes, before winning a penalty with this controversial dive midway through the second half.

Townsend draws the penalty, Milivojevic converts it. Palace up 3-0 on Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/pgu5Uk6xd3 — The COYS Boys (@thecoysboys) April 10, 2017

Luka Milivojevic scored the penalty to notch his first goal for the South London club, five minutes after Yohan Cabaye had made it 2-0 with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Townsend was excellent throughout, but he appeared to be on his way to ground long before contact – which he instigated – came from Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Arsenal were disappointed with the award of the spot kick, but they can have no complaints about the result.

Palace had just 27.6% of possession, but they recorded 17 shots to Arsenal’s 11.

Townsend, who destroyed Gunners centre-back Shkodran Mustafi with a brilliant piece of first-half skill, was easily the man of the match.

However, Zaha and Christian Benteke were both excellent also.

Zaha claimed another two assists, taking his Premier League tally to nine for the season, while Benteke’s hold-up play was the focal point for most of Palace’s attacks.

To a man, Palace were superb.

The same cannot be said of Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez the only Gunners player to earn a player rating in excess of 5/10.

Player ratings

Palace: Hennessey 7, Ward 7, Kelly 7, Sakho 8, Schlupp 7, Milivojevic 7, Cabaye 8, Puncheon 7, Zaha 8, Townsend 9, Benteke 8.

Subs: McArthur 5, Flamini 5, Delaney n/a.

Arsenal: Martinez 5, Bellerin 5, Mustafi 4, Gabriel 4, Montreal 4, Elneny 4, Xhaka 5, Walcott 5, Ozil 4, Alexis 6, Welbeck 5.

Subs: Ramsey 4, Giroud 4, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5.