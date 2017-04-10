Jose Mourinho told to give £30m Man Utd misfit more playing time to raise value

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been told by the club to give Luke Shaw more playing time so that they can recoup the £30m spent on him.

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult campaign under the Portuguese tactician, as he has been limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions, while his coach has publicly criticised him on more than one occasion.

However, it looks as though something has changed the situation as after coming on as a substitute against Everton last week, Shaw started against Sunderland at the weekend as Mourinho seemingly gives him another shot.

According to The Mirror though, it might not be as straight-forward as it seems as it’s claimed that Mourinho has already made his mind up about selling the England international at the end of the season but the club have suggested to him to play Shaw more often to drive his valuation back up.

It comes after the Red Devils were able to recoup most of the £24m spent on Morgan Schneiderlin in January, while they will receive around £18m of the £25m spent to sign Memphis Depay.

As per the report, it seems as though the hierarchy are keen to see the same scenario play out with Shaw after they splashed out £30m on signing from Southampton, while this report would suggest that it’s merely a matter of playing out the season before he’s axed by the Old Trafford boss.

There is likely to be plenty of interest in the former Saints man as he has shown previously the talent that he possesses and at just 21, he has plenty of time on his side to improve and develop his game. However, it would appear as though it’s unlikely to happen long-term at United.