Jurgen Klopp identifies key Liverpool solution as Reds offer contract to €24m teenager

Liverpool have reportedly offered a contract to Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez which will pay him five times his current salary.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Alaves this season, where he has made 26 La Liga appearances and is undoubtedly benefiting from gaining experience through regular playing time.

However, as reported by the Metro via Cadena SER, he could be coming to the end of his spell in Spain as Jurgen Klopp has identified him as the player to solve his long-term issues at left-back.

It’s added that Hernandez has a €24m release clause in his contract with the Spanish giants, and so he won’t come cheap. Nevertheless, despite that, it’s claimed that Liverpool have offered him a contract and are willing to pay him five times what he’s currently earning.

Given the fact that he hasn’t even made his senior debut for Atleti, it all seems a pretty big risk but ultimately Liverpool must have seen something in the player that they like and believe he can go on to become a top player.

The Frenchman is under contract with Atletico until 2021 and is said to have attracted interest from city rivals Real Madrid too. However, it looks as though Liverpool are ready to swoop first and all that remains to be seen is if a deal can be agreed this summer.

Klopp has had to play James Milner out of position at left-back for the majority of the time that he has been in charge of Liverpool, and while the stalwart has done a commendable job, the German tactician needs to bring in a natural in that position to really kick on.

Time will tell if Hernandez is the man to fill that void, but these reports would suggest that Liverpool are ready to do all they can to take him to Anfield.