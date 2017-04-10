Man Utd given hope of landing £173m Barcelona superstar by rival

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly believes that Barcelona forward Neymar is considering an exit, with Real and Man Utd hopeful of signing him.

The Brazilian international has been in stunning form again this season, with 15 goals and 24 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

However, as noted by Diario Gol, the ongoing question over whether or not he is entirely happy playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi continues to drag on, and Perez is convinced that it will eventually lead him to consider his options.

As seen in the 25-year-old’s statistics above, he’s had to play a more creative role rather than lead the team himself this season, and that is natural in a front three consisting of him, Messi and Luis Suarez.

A move to Old Trafford would arguably make him the focal point of Jose Mourinho’s side, and perhaps it could even present the opportunity for him to take his game to the next level as at 25 years of age he hasn’t even reached his peak yet.

The Metro reported last month that United were plotting a £173m raid on Barca this summer for the former Santos starlet which would meet the release clause in his deal with the Catalan giants, but time will tell if they have the finances available and if Neymar himself is in fact willing to leave the Nou Camp for a new challenge.

Madrid will also likely be paying close attention to the situation as they could rival United for the influential ace as Zinedine Zidane’s side continue to fend off their bitter rivals in the La Liga title race this season.