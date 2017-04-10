Man Utd suffer huge transfer blow as top target could be worth €100m+ with new €10m-a-year contract

Man Utd have been strongly linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer, but they could be left disappointed.

As noted by The Guardian, the Premier League giants are considering a move to meet his £86m release clause at the end of the season as Jose Mourinho chases another marquee signing.

However, it’s claimed by AS that Atleti will respond to speculation by offering the French international a new contract worth €10m per year, which is a €3m-a-year increase on his current deal.

Further, the new agreement would look to increase his €100m release clause and extend his stay in the Spanish capital to 2021, thus making it bitterly difficult for United to swoop for him.

It’s added in the report that the French media have suggested that Real Madrid are also preparing a move for Griezmann, while Chelsea are also mentioned in the Guardian report as being an interested party.

In turn, they all look set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of the talismanic Frenchman, although there is an argument that this is merely a way of Atleti strengthening their position in the event that they do decide to sell him this summer.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s leading stars since moving to Madrid in 2014, as he has gone on to score 80 goals in 150 games for Diego Simeone’s side.

Coupled with his efforts for France, it’s no surprise that the top clubs in England and Spain are keen to sign him, but it looks as though he’ll either stay at Atleti for a little longer by committing his future, or the La Liga outfit will force United to really break the bank in order to make the transfer happen.