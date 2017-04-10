Tottenham prepare €20m raid on Bundesliga outfit for 21-year-old starlet

Tottenham are reportedly set to swoop for Schalke ace Max Meyer this summer, and it will seemingly take around €20m to prise him away.

The 21-year-old has just two goals and five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season, which seems like an underwhelming return given the hype surrounding him.

However, having broken into the first team at such a young age, coupled with the fact that he’s represented Germany at every youth level and has four senior caps to his name already, he is undoubtedly considered a top talent.

In turn, Bild have suggested that he’s likely to leave Schalke this summer with his contract set to expire in just over 12 months time, with Tottenham explicitly mentioned in the report as being interested last year, and they could be prepared to meet his €20m asking price.

The club have confirmed that Meyer is not in negotiations over a new contract right now as he continues to prove he deserves to be in the starting line-up, and there do seem to be doubts from their part over the youngster’s future and attitude.

Nevertheless, if it doesn’t work out for him in his homeland, it appears as though a move to north London could be in the offing with Mauricio Pochettino’s reputation for developing and improving young players possibly a major factor in a decision to move on.

Meyer’s initial focus will be on helping Schalke qualify for Europe this season, but beyond that, it looks as though Tottenham could be ready to bolster their squad this summer by adding the German international to their ranks.