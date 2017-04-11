95% chance Arsene Wenger stays says Arsenal expert, Barcelona candidate eyed by Gunners

John Cross of The Mirror believes that there is a 95 percent chance that Arsene Wenger will sign a new two-year deal to stay at Arsenal.

It comes despite the disappointment of Monday night with the Gunners falling to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace which dealt a massive blow to their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four.

As per his column in The Mirror, Cross insists that the two-year contract offer has been on the table for months, and the only reasons behind the delay are that terms and conditions are being negotiated while the two parties wait for the right moment to announce it.

It’s added that there will be a shake up of sort with the hierarchy at the club, but importantly, Cross, who has reported on Arsenal for countless years and is regarded as being knowledgeable when it comes to matters concerning the club, adds that he’s 95 percent certain that Wenger will stay.

That is not the news that a growing number of Arsenal supporters want to hear, and they will undoubtedly continue to voice their displeasure with the club between now and the end of the season but it remains to be seen if if makes any difference.

In contrast, Marca report that Arsenal have made an enquiry for Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde, the man said to be a frontrunner to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona this summer.

While he’s expected to leave Athletic at the end of the season, it hasn’t yet been confirmed where his next destination will be, and it seems as though Arsenal are hoping to persuade him to try a new challenge by working in England.

Much will likely depend on whether or not Barca offer him the job at the Nou Camp, but despite Arsenal’s troubles, the Premier League giants remain an intriguing project and challenge for any manager.