Liverpool and Arsenal to face competition from Bundesliga heavyweights in the race to sign 14-goal Napoli star

Arsenal and Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, report Calciomercato.

Insigne was already considered one of the best players in Serie A, but his performances have elevated to new heights this campaign. The Italian has found the back of the net on 14 occasions in Italy’s top tier, and has also provided seven assists for his teammates.

In total, Insigne has been directly involved in a goal every 110 minutes, and his good performances in Naples appear to be turning heads all around Europe. Calciomercato report that Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in signing Insigne.

However, it appears as though they will face stern competition in the race to sign him. Calciomercato report that Insigne is dithering on putting pen to paper on a contract extension with Napoli, and his hesitance is attracting the attention of Bayern. It remains to be seen how much Napoli will demand in exchange for one of their prize assets.