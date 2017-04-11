Arsenal flops slammed as cowards after ‘chucking it’ for Wenger insists Sky Sports pundit

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back in his assessment of Arsenal after their embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Arsenal saw their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four left in tatters after this latest defeat, with more question marks being raised over Arsene Wenger’s future and more criticism levelled at the players after another abject performance.

While Carragher did insist that he felt as though it was time for Wenger to leave for things to change at the Emirates, he was left furious with the players.

Drawing comparisons to how the Chelsea squad did something similar to Jose Mourinho two years ago, he asked questions of the players and believes that they have had a major role in the downfall of the club too.

“That takes me back to a performance last year on Monday Night Football against Leicester, when we said afterwards that the Chelsea players chucked it for Jose Mourinho,” he said on Sky Sports. “It looks like the Arsenal players have chucked it. That’s four (away) games on the bounce conceding three in all of them.

“The best description of the players was two years ago from Graeme Souness, who said they are a team of son-in-laws. But what father would want his daughter to bring one of them home?

“I’m serious. They bottle it, they’re cowards, they duck out of challenges. Is that the type of man you want to bring your daughter home?”

The former Liverpool defender also hit out at the acceptance at the club that top four is now an achievement that should be lauded, whereas in previous eras and early on in Wenger’s tenure, second place was a disappointment for them.

Further, he also singled out Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez for criticism for their awful form since contract talks became a thing in the media, and ultimately, he didn’t see much reason for positivity for Arsenal currently as the Gunners have difficult decisions to make to change the course that they’re currently on.