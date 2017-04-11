Barcelona star quizzes former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro about life with Premier League leaders Chelsea

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has asked Cesc Fabregas and Pedro about life at Chelsea, according to AS.

Alba was widely considered one of the best full-backs in the world during his debut season at the Nou Camp. He has, however, seen his form dip considerably.

AS believe that he could leave the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window in a bid to revive his stuttering career – and he appears to have chosen a possible destination. The Spanish outlet believe that he has spoken to former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro about life at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Blues have Marcos Alonso occupying the left-wing-back position, but the former Fiorentina man has no backup. Alonso has also proven himself to be somewhat of a liability defensively this term and Antonio Conte could subsequently look to upgrade on him in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Alba would be on his radar.