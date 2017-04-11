Chelsea handed major encouragement in pursuit of Roma stalwart as he snubs one-year contract extension

Chelsea have been handed major encouragement in their pursuit of Roma legend Daniele De Rossi, according to Calciomercato.

De Rossi has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A during his time with Roma, and has carved his name into the club’s history with his consistent performances over a 16-year period.

The 33-year-old has made 554 appearances for Roma, finding the back of the net on 55 occasions. Only Francesco Totti has taken to the field more times in the club’s history.

However, De Rossi’s time in Rome could soon come to an end. Calciomercato report that the Italian international has rejected a one-year contract extension. They believe that De Rossi is demanding a two-year extension in order to prolong his time with the club.

Calciomercato also believe that both Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus are all interested in securing his services if he is to leave his beloved club in the upcoming summer transfer window.