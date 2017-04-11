Borussia Dortmund star hospitalised as explosion hits team bus ahead of Champions League quarter-final clash

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has been injured following an explosion on the German giants’ team bus, the club revealed on Twitter.

Dortmund host AS Monaco this evening in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The club have revealed that the Bundesliga heavyweights were on their way to the Westfalenstadion when an explosion occurred in or around the team bus. Bartra was subsequently injured and hospitalised.

Dortmund confirm a “bomb explosion” as team bus left their hotel. Players safe, they say.@Bild reporting Bartra injured. All very worrying https://t.co/fio8CethgR — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) 11 April 2017

There are now question marks as to whether the game will go ahead, but it doesn’t appear as if the situation is as bad as it may seem. In the modern world, it’s easy to jump to conclusions – but there are no suggestions that the explosion was a result of a terrorist attack of any kind.

Bartra is fine and he is on his way to hospital because the window shattered. Apparently, it was a big firecracker, according to MARCA. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 11, 2017

Fingers crossed that Barta’s injury is not a serious one, and that this mouthwatering game of football is still allowed to go ahead. Time will tell.