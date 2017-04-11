(Image) Photos emerge of damage done to Borussia Dortmund team bus after explosion hospitalised Marc Bartra

Photos have emerged of the Borussia Dortmund team bus after it was hit by an explosion.

The Dortmund bus was en route to the Westfalenstadion, with the Bundesliga giants gearing up to face AS Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

However, soon after the players left the hotel, an explosion struck the bus, with Marc Bartra subsequently being hospitalised. Looking at the damage done to the bus, it is a miracle that nobody else was hurt. The black-tinted windows at the back of the bus are completely smashed.