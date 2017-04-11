Liverpool and Tottenham snubbed by 19-year-old starlet in favour of Ligue 1 switch

Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly set to be snubbed by Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans as he’s in advanced talks with Monaco.

After years of being linked with a move to the Premier League, it appears as though the Belgian ace has been convinced otherwise for the good of his career.

As reported by The Daily Star, via L’Equipe, he has been left impressed with the way in which Monaco have developed young talent in recent years and believes that it could be the more beneficial move for his career.

The Ligue 1 leaders expect to lose key players this summer with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva emerging as some of the top young players in Europe, but it looks as though they have started early in their pursuit of replacements.

Tielemans, 19, has scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has long been tipped to enjoy a bright future at a top European club.

However, playing regularly will be of the upmost importance to him in the coming years, and it seems as though Monaco can offer that which in turn has led to the speculation that he could be bound for France instead of England this summer.

It’s added in the report that Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea were all said to have held an interest in him, with the first two sides looking to build by adding further young talent to their squad while Antonio Conte needs reinforcements in that department.

Nevertheless, it’s Monaco who now look likely to win the race to sign Tielemans, while Premier League supporters will get a chance to see what they’re missing out on when his Anderlecht side take on Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.