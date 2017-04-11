Liverpool transfer news: 16-year-old starlet on radar, Reds flop could make £15m exit

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, while Alberto Moreno could be leaving Anfield.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Sessegnon on numerous occasions this season, with the 16-year-old making 26 appearances for Fulham so far this season and attracting plenty of attention.

As per The Liverpool Echo, a fresh round of speculation has linked Jurgen Klopp with a summer swoop to finally end his troubles in the left-back position.

James Milner has been asked to play that role this season and has done a commendable job, but ultimately Klopp will be desperate for a long term solution and a natural left-back to take up the reins.

Sessegnon has certainly shown plenty of promise in the early stages of his career, but time will tell as to whether or not he’s ready for the immediate step up and if Fulham are prepared to let him go.

One man who hasn’t been able to prove himself to the Liverpool faithful is Moreno, as he has struggled defensively since making the switch to England and has been guilty of several costly mistakes along the way.

In turn, he hasn’t suggested that he’s the man to solve the issue, and as noted by the Echo, he could be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the season with both AC Milan and Inter said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Further, it’s added in the report that Liverpool want £15m for the Spaniard, which is a significant fee given he hasn’t really convinced anyone that he’s worth that much. As a result, time will tell if Liverpool get what they’re looking for, which seemingly would go towards signing Sessegnon.