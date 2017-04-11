Man Utd and Chelsea set for transfer war over top £26m+ full-back

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are all reportedly hopeful of signing Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been an important figure in Leonardo Jardim’s side so far this year, as they remain on course for the Ligue 1 title and are still going strong in the Champions League.

However, with that form he has also attracted interest from elsewhere, with Sky Sports reporting that the three Premier League giants are all ready to battle it out over his signature.

It’s added that Mendy was signed for £13m from Marseille last summer, but his value has risen to twice that on the back of making 28 appearances in all competitions this campaign and impressing.

Pep Guardiola will know him better than the others given that his City side came directly up against Monaco in the Champions League round-of-16 stage, and evidently the Spanish tactician saw something he liked to warrant his interest in signing Mendy.

Sky Sports in fact claim that all six of the top Premier League sides are or have been interested in Mendy at some point, although the uncertainty at Arsenal and the competition between Danny Rose and Ben Davies at Tottenham rules the two north London outfits out of the equation.

Chelsea will need reinforcements in all departments where possible as they look ahead to returning to the Champions League, while United could need to identify a replacement for Luke Shaw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been unable to rely on Alberto Moreno, which essentially has led to James Milner playing out of position all season and so a long-term solution at Anfield is required.

In turn, Mendy would answer a lot of questions posed by the top clubs, but time will tell as to who prevails in the race to sign him as he’ll find it difficult to turn down a big move to England.