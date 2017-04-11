Man United transfer news: Jose Mourinho prepares £60M double raid on Espanyol in bid to build on this season’s shortfalls

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is considering a £60million double swoop for two Espanyol, report The Sun.

Mourinho’s men have fallen short of expectations this term. After this season initially being thought to be a two-horse race between the two Manchester clubs, they now find themselves locked in a scrap for Champions League qualification.

Man United have been stuck in sixth place for the majority of this campaign, but have now overtaken Arsenal and sit in the dizzy heights of fifth. After a season of shortfalls, Mourinho could look to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window – and he appears to have already identified his targets.

The Sun report that Man United are preparing a £60million double move for Espanyol stars David Lopez and Aaron Martin. The tabloid believe that The Special One has sent scouts to watch them both play ahead of a potential summer move. It remains to be seen whether the move will materialise.