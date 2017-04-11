Premier League Young Player of Season: Tottenham ace snubbed by Neville as Sky Sports pundits go 5/6 for Spurs man

The Sky Sports pundits have had their say on who will be crowned the Premier League Young Player of the Season this year, with all but one going for Dele Alli.

While the official shortlist for the award will be announced later this week, Sky Sports have decided to get ahead of the debate by letting their experts make their picks.

Unsurprisingly, the popular choice was Tottenham ace Alli, with Graeme Souness, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Niall Quinn and Alan Smith all going for the 20-year-old.

Should he go on to claim the award it will be well deserved as far as the England international goes as he has enjoyed a stellar season thus far.

Alli has made 30 Premier League appearances as an almost ever-present for Mauricio Pochettino this season, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in those outings.

Coupled with the fact that he has stepped up in the absence of Harry Kane in recent weeks, he will likely be a popular choice across the board.

However, after snubbing Antonio Conte and going for Pochettino with his Manager of the Season pick, Gary Neville has decided to be the odd one out again on this one by going with Manchester City summer signing Leroy Sane.

Again, there is a strong argument to back the German international as he has been a delight to watch at times with four goals and an assist in 19 league games in his first season in England.

The latter part of that seems to be what has caught Neville’s eye and he has backed the youngster in terms of deserving to win it.

“It’s between Dele Alli and Leroy Sane, but with Alli we know him and he’s been in the league for a couple of seasons,” he told Sky Sports. “For Sane to come into the league and make the impact he has, it looks like he’s going to be really special.”