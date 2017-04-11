Pundit admits he was wrong, Tottenham ace should stay and snub Euro giants

The Mirror columnist Stan Collymore has conceded that he was wrong about Tottenham ace Dele Alli and his assertion that he should leave Spurs to further his career.

As noted in his latest offering for The Mirror, it’s noted that Alli has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Collymore knew instantly from watching the youngster play that he would go on to become a star, and he hasn’t disappointed as he has taken his game to a new level already this season.

With 16 Premier League goals in the campaign, Alli has established himself as one of the, if not the best, young players in the English top flight and Europe as a whole, but he’ll have to match that with influential performances in Europe and for England to truly be regarded as one of the elite stars.

Collymore though has backtracked on his claim earlier this season that the England international should join Madrid, as he has seemingly seen what Tottenham have done again this season and believes that it’s the best place for Alli at this stage of his career.

With the assurance of regular football, a new stadium, a club looking to build a title-winning squad with young English players in abundance and a coach in Mauricio Pochettino who has proven his class and ability to improve young players, why would Alli leave?

The pundit goes on to suggest though perhaps after a year or two following next summer’s World Cup in Russia, if Alli and Spurs still haven’t won any major trophies, then perhaps that will be the time when he considers a move elsewhere to fulfil his ambitions.

Collymore is keen to avoid comparing the former MK Dons starlet to England midfielders of years gone by, and he is right in that the best thing for Alli is to be left to continue his development without a whole heap of pressure being dumped on him.