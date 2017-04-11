(Video) Paulo Dybala finds the back of the net with classy finish to give Juventus an early lead against Barcelona

Juventus have taken the lead against Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash.

Barcelona needed to pull off a dramatic comeback to reach this stage of the competition, they’re going to have to come from behind again.

After some excellent work from former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala found the back of the net to give his side an early advantage. What a classy finish this is from Dybala – Barcelona have work to do.